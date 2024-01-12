Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,208 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Augmedix were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Augmedix by 439.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 141,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Paul Ginocchio purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUGX opened at $5.21 on Friday. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,702.83%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

