Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 83,894 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,894 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,718 shares of company stock worth $2,227,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.12 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.