Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 87,184 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,184 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 315.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $311,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.