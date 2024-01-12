Portside Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 455,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after buying an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 680.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after buying an additional 163,754 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $209.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

