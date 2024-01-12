Portside Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.43 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

