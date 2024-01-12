Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$115.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PD. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.25.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$73.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.52. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

