PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

