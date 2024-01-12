PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.5 %

PSMT opened at $75.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after purchasing an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

