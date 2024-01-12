Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

