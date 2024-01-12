Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Update

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Procure Space ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:UFO opened at $17.71 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $38.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend

About Procure Space ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

