Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 2516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.79.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$243.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.28.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Profound Medical

In related news, Senior Officer Mathieu Burtnyk acquired 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,090.30. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

