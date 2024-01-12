Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.61. The company had a trading volume of 494,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

