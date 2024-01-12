PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.

PRO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.23. PROS has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PROS

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 94.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,690,000 after buying an additional 1,242,334 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after buying an additional 981,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 116.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 431,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $10,395,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at $13,405,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

