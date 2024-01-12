ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.75

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.75 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 734479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

