ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.47

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 7228038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,458,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 144,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

