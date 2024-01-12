ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.54

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 1253451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 142,820 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

