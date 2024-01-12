Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Update

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 112,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,675. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

