Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Company Profile



Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

