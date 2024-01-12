PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $190.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

PTC stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.41. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

