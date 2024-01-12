PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.18.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $105.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $106.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 64.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after buying an additional 773,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

