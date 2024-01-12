Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 321,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 150,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

