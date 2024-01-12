Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $45.26 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

