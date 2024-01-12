Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

