Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W&T Offshore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on W&T Offshore from $8.50 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $429.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.61.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 46.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 48,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 83.9% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 391,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 178,509 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 162,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

