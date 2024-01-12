QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 329.7% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
QHSLab Stock Performance
OTCMKTS USAQ remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About QHSLab
