QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 329.7% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QHSLab Stock Performance

OTCMKTS USAQ remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

