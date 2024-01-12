Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.11% of Qiagen worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

