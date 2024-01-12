Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Increased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for approximately 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Qualys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 9.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,658 shares of company stock worth $3,817,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

