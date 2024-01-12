Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QLYS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.08.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.22. Qualys has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,658 shares of company stock worth $3,817,392 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

