Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.70. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $141.20 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.