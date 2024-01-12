Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.75. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 647 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
