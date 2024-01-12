Raymond James Boosts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$14.75

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.05.

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$11.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44. The firm has a market cap of C$421.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.87. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.44%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 523,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 523,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. Also, Director Daniel Martin Oberste bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,342.78. Insiders have acquired a total of 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

