Raymond James Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.44.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$78.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.72 and a one year high of C$88.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.59. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

