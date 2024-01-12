RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the December 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,566. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

