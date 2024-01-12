RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the December 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,566. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.