Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 707 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 154,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,048. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.