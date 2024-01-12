Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 31.8% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 51,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. 675,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,505. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

