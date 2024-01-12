Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0 %

COP traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $112.12. 523,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,136. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

