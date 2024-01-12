Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,532,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.