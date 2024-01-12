Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.70. 1,527,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,783. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41. The company has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

