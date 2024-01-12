Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $636.31. 361,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $593.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $640.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $31,272,559. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

