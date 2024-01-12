Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. 85,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,404. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,910 shares of company stock worth $1,946,258. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

