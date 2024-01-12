Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.84. 300,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

