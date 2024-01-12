Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

GSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. 67,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

