Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 13,292 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 468,793 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 62,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

