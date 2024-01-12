Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 4,093 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 186,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,234. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $401,080.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,638,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,097,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 276,673 shares of company stock worth $2,986,681 in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

