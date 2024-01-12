Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.65. 5,095,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,178,070. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $64.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

