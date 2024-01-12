Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $1,076.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $884.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $917.68.

REGN opened at $915.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $924.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $842.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $808.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

