Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $934.00

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $934.00 and last traded at $933.53, with a volume of 94774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $915.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $917.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $842.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $808.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

