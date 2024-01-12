Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Repay comprises approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.96% of Repay worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Repay by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Repay by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Trading Down 1.1 %

Repay stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.73 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

In other Repay news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

