Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Tilray Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Tilray has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 94,250.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 9,347,713 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $2,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

