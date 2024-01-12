Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after purchasing an additional 542,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 176,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RVLV. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.1 %

RVLV opened at $14.65 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.